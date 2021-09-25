Dengue outbreak poses new challenge for Punjab health department, experts blame wet weather

At a time when cases of Covid-19 infections have come down significantly in Punjab, an outbreak of dengue has become a new challenge for the health authorities in the state.

According to official figures, about 2,000 confirmed cases of dengue were detected in all districts of the state till Friday. Hoshiarpur has reported the highest number of cases at 403, followed by Amritsar (384), Muktsar (328) and Bathinda (250) districts.

Most of the cases were reported in the last three weeks, say health officials.

However, no mortality due to dengue has been reported.

Officials said mosquito-infested spots were found in several posh localities, including accommodations of senior government officials.

Dr Gagandeep Singh Grover, state programme officer for vector-borne diseases, attributed the spurt in dengue cases to unexpected rainfall in the last one month. Field surveillance has revealed that in most cases, dengue mosquito larvae were found in the households, Grover said.

“The community has a crucial role to play in controlling the outbreak of the disease. Since weather was exceptionally wet for the last month or so, stagnant water at various places turned breeding spots for mosquitoes,” he added.

He said the death of a Patiala resident is being analysed if it was due to dengue.

Last year, a total of 8,435 confirmed cases of dengue were reported in Punjab whereas the number was 11,000 in 2019.

“In view of the expected higher rate of dengue infection this year, we have increased the number of laboratories to 39 from last year’s 30,” said Grover.

Muktsar civil surgeon Dr Ranju Singla said the dengue infestation was maximum in small towns of Malout (170) and Giderbaha (124) while district headquarters has only 9 cases.

Bathinda civil surgeon Dr Tejwant Singh Dhillon said, “Climatic conditions till mid-November are conducive for dengue larvae. It can be controlled by keeping the surroundings dry besides covering one’s body to protect from mosquito bite,” said Dhillon.

In Bathinda, the health department has decided to convert Covid ward to admit dengue patients. “As we are getting 1-2 Covid patients in a day, Covid ward will be shifted to another place. We have ample facilities, including testing and blood units, to treat dengue patients,” said Dhillon.