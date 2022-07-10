Dengue scare: Councillors, residents press for extensive fogging in their wards in Ludhiana
At a time when the health department is warning the residents of dengue disease, councillors and residents have slammed the municipal corporation (MC) over the alleged inadequate fogging schedule prepared by the civic body.
The councillors said, as per the schedule, prepared by the MC officials, there are many wards of the city where fogging will be conducted only twice or thrice in the entirety of July. Dubbing it insufficient, they said employees will not even be able to cover the entire ward in this period.
They demanded that the civic body replan the fogging drive in the city so that the residents would not bear the brunt for the failure in taking up the process properly.
Speaking about the same, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) councillor Manju Aggarwal “The machines remain operational for around 45 minutes in one shift and can cover maximum upto 15 streets in this period. There are at least 200 streets in my ward only. How will the MC cover the entire area in two days?”
“The officials are only doing a formality and are putting the lives of residents in danger. The MC should replan the drive and more machines should be purchased if required to take up fogging properly,” she added.
The councillors alleged that the fund-starved MC was putting the safety of residents at stake, further demanding that each ward should be properly covered under the fogging drive every week.
District president of Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) and councillor Harbhajan Singh Dang said the civic body has also failed to distribute handy fogging machines to the councillors this year, adding that the machines should be distributed at the earliest so that those can be used at the time of emergency.
He further pressed for the MC to ensure that fogging should be conducted in each ward at least once a week.
Residents, meanwhile, demanded regular fogging be conducted in the city as a large number of dengue and chikungunya cases are reported in the city every year.
Detailing the plan, MC health officer Vipal Malhotra said a total of 13 machines are being used for take up fogging in the city, which was being done in the high-risk areas only.
He added that the schedules will be revised in the coming days and proper fogging will be done in the city to keep the residents safe, assuring that handy machines will also be given to the councillors soon.
Banthia Commission recommends up to 27% reservation of OBC; prescribes reservation for each of the local bodies
Mumbai: The much-awaited report of Jayant Kumar Banthia-led commission which collated empirical data on Other Backward Class communities, submitted its report to the Maharashtra state government recommending up to 27% political reservation in every local self-government body depending on population. The commission, which submitted a 700-page report on Friday, has recommended reservation for all local bodies, starting from the gram panchayat to the municipal corporation, based on the OBC population of the specific area.
Son killed 64-year-old farmer for property: Ludhiana police
A day after a 64-year-old farmer was found murdered in his cattle shed in Chankoian Khurd village of Doraha, police booked his son for murder on Saturday. The accused, Jaswinder Singh alias Jassi, allegedly murdered his father, Jagdev Singh, for their ancestral property. His younger brother is in Canada, while his sister is settled in the United States of America. While the accused is on the run, a probe is on to find his accomplices.
PMC decides to lift trash along highways on NHAI vehicle
As citizens continue to throw garbage along the highways, mainly the Satara highway, the Pune Municipal Corporation and National Highways Authority of India have jointly decided to act on it. During the meeting held on Friday, NHAI has promised the Pune civic body officials to provide one vehicle for garbage collection and recruit staff for patrolling along the highways to stop garbage dumping.
1,100 traffic cops to man 211 water-logged locations across city
The Gurugram traffic police will deploy 1,100 personnel at 211 points across the city during monsoon to regulate traffic and tow away vehicles, said officials on Saturday adding that it is the first monsoon where traffic police will extensively make use of CCTV surveillance to deploy personnel at waterlogged spots. Most of the CCTV cameras have been installed by the Gurugram Metropolitan Development Authority in the last one year.
Class 12 student dies by suicide due to low marks in Pune
PUNE A Class 12 student of a private school, fell to death from a window of her 14th floor flat in a high-rise gated housing society at Amanora township, Hadapsar, officials said on Saturday. The Hadapsar police have registered a case of accidental death. Officials said the footage was seen by police from CCTV cameras installed at building. Walk-in facility: 12 pm to 5 pm, Monday – Saturday.
