Dengue scare: Health department finds mosquito larvae in Ludhiana, issues advisories
A health department team on Sunday found dengue larvae from seven residential quarters located in Police Lines, mostly in coolers and money plant containers.
The team also expressed concern that confiscated vehicles kept at Police Lines could become a breeding ground for the aedes aegypti mosquito.
The health department had earlier been caught off guard after two patients, including a doctor, suffering from high fever and body aches tested positive for dengue on Friday.
Civil surgeon Dr SP Singh had also issued dengue and malaria advisories after dengue larvae were reported from various parts of the city during the random checking. Singh appealed to the general public to stay alert and protest themselves.
The civil surgeon said dengue fever is caused by the bite of an aedes aegypti female mosquito, also called the Tiger mosquito owing to its tiger-like stripes, adding that the mosquito breeds in the stagnant water in coolers, pots, tyres and refrigerator trays.
He said, as per the health department’s instructions, stagnant water should be cleaned once a week, adding, “We should not allow water to stagnate around us and in our homes.”
Residents were advised to wear full-sleeved clothes, prevent water from stagnating and use mosquito nets while sleeping.
-
Bombay HC may hear Nawab Malik, Anil Deshmukh's bail plea on Friday: Report
The Rajya Sabha polls in Maharashtra on Friday will see a battle between the opposition BJP and the ruling Shiv Sena-headed Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government, of which the NCP is a part. The western state will see a contest for six seats with seven candidates being in the fray.
-
Kanpur man arrested for post on Prophet
He is the third social media user to have been arrested in the past two days. BJYM leader, Harshit Srivastava, and Hindu Samanvaya Samiti president, Tushar Shukla, were sent to jail for 14 days in judicial custody for similar offence.
-
Covid-19: At 2,813 cases, Maharashtra sees highest single-day jump since Feb 15
With Maharashtra and other states and Union territories (UTs), including Delhi, reporting continuous rise in Covid-19 cases, Union health secretary Rajesh Bhushan has asked them to maintain a strict vigilance and take pre-emptive action in regions that are showing concerns.
-
CM Himanta Biswa Sarma expands Assam cabinet, rejigs portfolio
Governor Jagdish Mukhi administered the oath of office and secrecy to Jayanta Malla Baruah and Nandita Garlosa. The strength of the council has now gone up to 16. BJP has 13 ministers while allies Asom Gana Parishad two and United Peoples’ Party Liberal one.
-
Nupur Sharma summoned on June 22 by Maharashtra Police over remarks on Prophet
The Maharashtra Police on Tuesday summoned suspended BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma on June 22 for allegedly making derogatory remarks against Prophet Mohammed recently that drew condemnation from several Islamic nations and opposition parties.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics