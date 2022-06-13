Dengue scare: Health department finds mosquito larvae in Ludhiana, issues advisories

A health department team on Sunday found dengue larvae from seven residential quarters located in Police Lines, mostly in coolers and money plant containers.

The team also expressed concern that confiscated vehicles kept at Police Lines could become a breeding ground for the aedes aegypti mosquito.

The health department had earlier been caught off guard after two patients, including a doctor, suffering from high fever and body aches tested positive for dengue on Friday.

Civil surgeon Dr SP Singh had also issued dengue and malaria advisories after dengue larvae were reported from various parts of the city during the random checking. Singh appealed to the general public to stay alert and protest themselves.

The civil surgeon said dengue fever is caused by the bite of an aedes aegypti female mosquito, also called the Tiger mosquito owing to its tiger-like stripes, adding that the mosquito breeds in the stagnant water in coolers, pots, tyres and refrigerator trays.

He said, as per the health department’s instructions, stagnant water should be cleaned once a week, adding, “We should not allow water to stagnate around us and in our homes.”

Residents were advised to wear full-sleeved clothes, prevent water from stagnating and use mosquito nets while sleeping.