Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Dengue scare: Health department finds mosquito larvae in Ludhiana, issues advisories
chandigarh news

Dengue scare: Health department finds mosquito larvae in Ludhiana, issues advisories

Ludhiana residents advised to wear full-sleeved clothes to avoid getting mosquito bites, keep check on stagnant water
A health department team inspecting for mosquito larvae in a desert cooler at Police Line, Ludhiana, amid a dengue scare. (Harvinder Singh/HT)
A health department team inspecting for mosquito larvae in a desert cooler at Police Line, Ludhiana, amid a dengue scare. (Harvinder Singh/HT)
Published on Jun 13, 2022 12:23 AM IST
Copy Link
ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana

A health department team on Sunday found dengue larvae from seven residential quarters located in Police Lines, mostly in coolers and money plant containers.

The team also expressed concern that confiscated vehicles kept at Police Lines could become a breeding ground for the aedes aegypti mosquito.

The health department had earlier been caught off guard after two patients, including a doctor, suffering from high fever and body aches tested positive for dengue on Friday.

Civil surgeon Dr SP Singh had also issued dengue and malaria advisories after dengue larvae were reported from various parts of the city during the random checking. Singh appealed to the general public to stay alert and protest themselves.

The civil surgeon said dengue fever is caused by the bite of an aedes aegypti female mosquito, also called the Tiger mosquito owing to its tiger-like stripes, adding that the mosquito breeds in the stagnant water in coolers, pots, tyres and refrigerator trays.

He said, as per the health department’s instructions, stagnant water should be cleaned once a week, adding, “We should not allow water to stagnate around us and in our homes.”

Residents were advised to wear full-sleeved clothes, prevent water from stagnating and use mosquito nets while sleeping.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Close Story
QUICKREADS
VIEW ALL

Less time to read?

Try Quickreads

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign in to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts
and recommendations
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, June 13, 2022
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out