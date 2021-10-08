Dental college: High court asks Centre to grant fresh hearing to Gian Sagar trust

The high court has asked Centre to give a fresh hearing to the Gian Sagar management on its proposal to set up a dental college in Banur.

The HC decision came on the plea filed in September by Gian Sagar Educational and Charitable Trust. The college was shut in 2017 over alleged financial mismanagement.

The trust had approached the Centre again for permission to start a dental course in September 2020, which after a series of inspections and meetings was finally rejected on August 19.

The trust had told court that it was not heard by the central government before passing the final order. The Centre, on the other hand, had argued that trust was granted opportunity of hearing, while the Dental Council of India (DCI), which carried out inspections, had told the court that shortcomings exist and, thus, the proposal had to be disapproved.

The court observed that opportunity of hearing is required to be granted, so that principles of natural justice are not violated. “The said principles require that a person against whom some order is to be passed, which results in civil consequences, must be shown the material on the basis of which the order is proposed to be passed and he must be given an opportunity to establish that the proposed reasons do not exist by grant of hearing,” the court said, adding that trust was not supplied with reports compiled by DCI and only deficiencies were pointed out.

The proposal was rejected even as the trust had sought a hearing. The court has now directed that in the report of DCI physical verification is incorporated, when proposal is sent for final approval of the government. The court quashed the August decision of Centre and asked it to give fresh opportunity of hearing to the trust.