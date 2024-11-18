Menu Explore
DEO conducts surprise check at schools in Ludhiana

ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana
Nov 18, 2024 10:21 PM IST

District education officer (Elementary) Ravinder Kaur encouraged teachers to focus on grade-specific learning outcomes for pre-primary to fifth-grade students, as outlined in the National Education Policy 2020

To check the quality of education in the schools of Ludhiana, district education officer (Elementary) Ravinder Kaur led a special inspection of government and private schools in Block Ludhiana-1. During the visit, Ravinder Kaur emphasised the importance of aligning teaching methods with students’ reading abilities and ensuring that the curriculum goals are met effectively.

DEO (Elementary) Ravinder Kaur inspecting a private school in Isher Nagar, Ludhiana, on Monday. (HT Photo)
DEO (Elementary) Ravinder Kaur inspecting a private school in Isher Nagar, Ludhiana, on Monday. (HT Photo)

She encouraged teachers to focus on grade-specific learning outcomes for pre-primary to fifth-grade students, as outlined in the National Education Policy 2020. The aim is to make students proficient in key developmental and academic goals, fostering a strong foundation for their future education.

The inspection also included an assessment of the overall education standards in schools. Teachers were instructed on the Competency Enhancement Plan (CEP), with specific instructions on maximising its implementation to improve learning outcomes. A dedicated session was held with third-grade teachers, where they were guided on using the “Educare” app. This app, designed to benefit both teachers and students, was highlighted as a tool to support effective learning strategies.

District resource coordinator Manmeet Pal Singh, along with block resource coordinators Ranjeev Bedi and Balwinder Singh, joined the initiative. The team motivated the teachers to engage actively with the CEP framework and adopt innovative teaching practices.

