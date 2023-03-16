Deportation notices to 700 students: Licence of Jalandhar-based consultant suspended, notice issued

A day after reports related to the Canadian Border Security Agency (CBSA) issued deportation notice to at least 700 gullible Indian students, Jalandhar district administration has immediately suspended the licence of consultancy firm Education Migration Services, which was accused of providing fake offer letters to the students.

Taking cognizance of the issue, the administration has issued notice to the firm and directions have been issued to them to appear before it on March 20, else their licence will be cancelled under Punjab Travel Professionals Regulation Act 2014 for allegedly playing with careers of these students and duping them financially.

Meanwhile, no complaint has been either filed with the deputy commissioner office or police commissioner office in this regard. Moreover, firm’s owner Brijesh Mishra is also on the run as he has shut all his operations operating from Jalandhar. The licence of the firm was issued in the name of Jalandhar resident Rahul Bhargava, to whom the notice was also issued. In 2013, Brijesh Mishra was caught providing fake documents to foreign students. He was running firm on different name then and his license was cancelled then.

It may be mentioned that the CBSA conducted a detailed investigation after it found admission offer letters, on the basis of which the students procured Canadian Students’ visas, bogus. As per available information, the matter came to light when the students, most of them reached Canada in 2018, applied for their permanent residency.

After finding a few cases of misrepresentation, the CBSA cross-checked all the cases filed by this particular consultant and identified 700 students, to whom deportation notices were issued. Jalandhar Deputy commissioner Jaspreet Singh said taking suo-moto of the reports, he has cancelled the license of the immigration firm involved in this matter.

“We didn’t receive any complaints from any of the parents or students as of now. The notice has been issued to the firm and its partners following which further required action will be taken,” DC said. Commissioner of police Kuldeep Singh Chahal said the issue is in their notice but there is no complaint.

“We have inquired about a consultant under scanner and found that he has shut his firm from Jalandhar and fled a few months ago,” Chahal said.

Meanwhile, Navreet Kaur Kahlon, who is a Regulated Canadian Immigration Consultant approved consultant from Canada, said that after completing their studies and two years of work permits, the students usually file their permanent residency following which the CBSA carried detail verification of academic and other vital documents provided by the students at the time of their entry into Canada. “The students should be aware of such a new type of fraud and cross check all their documents received from foreign universities as several fraud immigration firms are having nexus with local Canadian colleges,” she said.

