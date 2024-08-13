‘Depriving needy’: Ludhiana MP Warring hits out at AAP move to ‘privatise’ colleges

Punjab Congress chief and Ludhiana MP Amarinder Singh Raja Warring on Monday hit out the state government’s decision ‘identify eight government colleges in Punjab to be converted into autonomous institutions’ under the University Grants Commission (UGC). Ludhiana MP Amarinder Singh Raja Warring (SansadTV)

The proposed list includes some of the most esteemed government institutions across the state, including Government College for Girls, Ludhiana; SCD Government College, Ludhiana; Government Mohindra College, Patiala; Government College for Girls, Patiala; SR Government College for Women, Amritsar; and government colleges at Mohali, Malerkotlaand Hoshiarpur.

Warring condemned the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP)-led government over what he said was a ‘sinister move towards privatisation’.

“The AAP government was formed in the name of an education model, and it is now working against it. The steps towards privatising government colleges will prove fatal for our youth. How will poor students pay the heavy fees? Is education only the right of the rich?” the MP said.

He questioned the logic behind the decision, pointing out that the challenges faced by government colleges — such as insufficient infrastructure, lack of adequate teaching staff, and outdated educational resources — cannot be resolved by granting them autonomous status.

“The privatisation or autonomation of government institutions is not the solution. The core issues that plague our government colleges cannot be effectively addressed by such measures. What we need is committed efforts by the government to invest in the betterment of these colleges, ensuring that they are adequately funded and supported,” Warring said.

The PPCC chief highlighted what he said was the potential increase in fees due to this move. He warned that this will ‘lead to reduced affordability and accessibility for underprivileged students’, deepening the divide between those who can afford higher education and those who cannot.

“Education, particularly at the government level, must remain within reach for all segments of society,” he said.

“Eight government colleges are being turned private. The prices of courses will increase to 50,000 or 60,000. How will people coming under the MGNREGA [Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act] scheme educate their children? How will the poor educate their children? We have the infrastructure but no teachers. Which is why they want to privatise colleges, to get rid of the need to hire new teachers and gain funds to reduce government debt,” he said.