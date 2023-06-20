Mohali DC orders survey to identify vulnerable pockets after diarrhoea outbreak

After the diarrhoea outbreak at Dhire Majra village near Lalru left 65 persons ill, with two children suspected to have died, deputy commissioner Aashika Jain has directed the health and water supply departments to carry out a survey in the district to identify the vulnerable pockets in order to curb any more outbreaks of the disease.

The vulnerable areas of Mohali include Lalru, Balongi, Banur, and villages falling in Kharar, Dera Bassi and Nayagaon (Stock photo)

The departments have been directed to collect water samples from densely populated colonies and submit a report to the authorities so that timely action can be taken.

The vulnerable areas include Lalru, Balongi, Banur, and villages falling in Kharar, Dera Bassi and Nayagaon.

Jain said that the report submitted on Sunday indicated that poor quality of pipes used by residents of the village could be the reason behind the outbreak.

“Following the outbreak, we have decided to conduct a survey to keep a check on the possible sources of water contamination. While the health department will conduct check-ups, the water supply department will check the condition of the pipes used by the residents in densely populated areas. They will also check the areas where cases have been reported in the past. The reports will be shared among the departments and any gaps, if found, will be plugged immediately,” Jain added.

Civil surgeon Dr Mahesh Kumar Ahuja said that no fresh case has been reported in past two days as an alternative arrangement of portable water supply to the residents has been made.

The report submitted from Dhire Majra to the department reads, “On June 16, a report was received from Dhire Majra village stating that a three-month-old girl had died and a toddler had taken ill. The toddler died on June 17. Following this, a medical camp by the health department was organised at the village and villagers who had taken ill were instructed not to consume the water that was being supplied to their houses.”

