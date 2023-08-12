Nuh clashes: DC issues notice to 11 sarpanches for banning entry of ‘Muslim’ community

: Taking cognizance of diktats issued by heads of 11 villages in Rewari district banning the entry of outsiders from a particular community, deputy commissioner Mohd Imran Raza issued notices to the sarpanches of these villages, terming the move as ‘unconstitutional’ and sought a reply from them within seven days.

Raza said sarpanches of eleven villages in the district had issued statements on the village letterheads, stating that they won’t allow traders and vendors of a particular community to come into their villages.

“The panchayats had not passed any resolutions in this regard and we have served notices to these village heads and sought reply within a seven days time. If they fail to give a satisfactory reply, then action will be initiated under section 51 of the Haryana Panchayati Raj Act, 1994,” the DC added.

According to the notice served to sarpanches on Thursday, the deputy commissioner stated that the sarpanches had taken an ‘illegal and unconstitutional’ decision by banning the entry of traders from a particular community into their villages.

“It was your duty to maintain peace and brotherhood in the village post Nuh violence and keep a tab on the activities in the area besides informing the administration about every incident. Why action should not be taken against you for violating section 51 (suspension and removal of sarpanch or panch by the deputy commissioner and director concerned) of the Haryana Panchayati Raj Act, 1994,” the notice reads.

Several panchayats in Rewari, Mahendergarh and Jhajjar districts of Haryana had banned ‘Muslim’ traders from entering their villages post Nuh clashes. The language of the statements issued by village heads was similar and they cited that their religious sentiments were hurt after stones were pelted on a procession carried out by Hindu outfits.

On August 4, Hindustan Times was the first to report about the village heads barring the entry of Muslim traders in Rewari and Mahendergarh villages.

Ratan Singh, a sarpanch from Salarpur village in Mahendragarh had told HT that people of the community were attempting to loot their village.

When asked how many loot incidents had taken place in his village, Ratan was not able to answer and said the decision (to bar entry of a particular community) was taken by the entire village. The sarpanch of Rewari’s Chimnawas had echoed similar views.

The sarpanches on Saturday could not be reached for comments despite various attempts.

Congress MLA from Nuh Aftab Ahmed demanded strict action against the village heads banning the entry of Muslim traders into their villages.

“It is the need of the hour to maintain peace and harmony and these panchayats had unconstitutionally issued diktats banning the entry of Muslim traders. The administration and the government have failed in discharging their duties,” he added.

Khaps backed Muslim community

Several khaps and farmer outfits have condemned the village heads for issuing ‘diktats’ and called it ‘an attempt by the ruling government’ to divide people on communal lines to garner political benefit.

Suresh Koth, a senior khap and farmer leader from Hisar, said they will kick-off campaigns across the state to restore peace and it was their duty to safeguard people of a particular community where their population is less.

“The Mewatis have had a history of courage and their sacrifice in the Independence movement can’t be ignored. We will not allow any communal incident to take place in Haryana. Post Independence, this was the first communal tension that occurred in Nuh and it was orchestrated by the Hindu outfits,” he added.

Haryana development and panchayat minister Devender Babli said efforts were on to restore peace and strict action will be taken against the panchayats who had issued such diktats. He said the government will deal strictly with such people.

