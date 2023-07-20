Ensure STPs meet prescribed standards: Panchkula DC to officials

Deputy commissioner (DC) Priyanka Soni in a meeting held on Wednesday directed officials to check that the sewage treatment plants (STPs) meet prescribed standards to ensure effective treatment of discharge before release. Issues regarding prevention of pollution in Ghaggar river and enforcing ban on single-use plastic were also discussed.

To tackle problem of untreated domestic effluent polluting Ghaggar, Soni directed the public health engineering department, Haryana Shehri Vikas Pradhikaran and municipal corporation (MC) to submit a report on untapped sewage points within 15 days and make sure that effluent from areas without sewerage does not mix with stormwater drains.

Soni asked the pollution control board and the MC to jointly visit Jhuriwala and Sector 23 dumping grounds to address the lifting and treatment of legacy waste. To check use of plastic Soni directed the officials to issue maximum challans.