Dera Bassi firing Two members of Bishnoi-Brar gang held, weapons recovered

Eleven days after two masked men fired five shots at an immigration consultancy-cum-IELTS centre in Dera Bassi, police on Sunday arrested two operatives of Lawrance Bishnoi and Goldy Brar gang involved in the firing incident at an immigration office at Dera Bassi on September 19, 2024. Accused arrested in firing case were in touch with their foreign-based handler, Goldy Brar. (HT Photo)

A team led by deputy superintendent of police (DSP) Bikramjeet Singh Brar and station house officer (SHO), Mandeep Singh arrested accused identified as Nitish Kumar alias Nikku Rana of Lalru and Gurqirat Singh Bedi of Dera Bassi and recovered two pistols including a .32 calibre and a .315 calibre along with nine live cartridges from their possession, besides impounding a Mahindra Bolero.

Earlier police had arrested three accused including a juvenile in the case a few hours after the incident and had then recovered a .32-bore pistol, .315-bore country-made pistol, the motorcycle used in the crime and three live rounds from the accused, identified as Mohit Kumar, 23, alias Bunty, a resident of Ambala, Haryana, and Jagdeep Singh, 19, a resident of Dera Bassi, both school dropout besides a 17-year-old juvenile.

Both Nikku Rana and Gurqirat Singh were held by the police following the disclosure of the three accused held earlier by the police. Police said that weapons and other logistics used in the crime were provided by Nikku Rana, a gangster on bail who was associated with this gang.

DSP Brar said that the preliminary investigation of the accused revealed that Gurqirat Singh was prepared as a backup shooter for the firing at the immigration office.

Mohali senior superintendent of police (SSP) Deepak Pareek said that Nikku Rana was in touch with his foreign-based handlers Goldy Brar and Saba (USA).

“Nikku along with another associate Manjeet alias Guri planned the whole firing incident through their associates who were arrested by Mohali police a day after the incident. Both Nikku and Gurqirat collected the weapons from Delhi that were provided by Manjeet alias Guri and gangster Sachin Banja, both lodged in Tihar Jail, presently”, SSP said.

The Mohali top cop added that Nikku Rana, an active member of Lawrance Bishnoi - Goldy Brar gang was involved in several crimes in the past.

In February 2023, Rana was arrested for hatching a plan to eliminate a rival associated with Davinder Bambiha gang on the directions of foreign based handler Goldy Brar.

Later in November 2023, he again was involved in providing logistics and armed support to Manjeet alias Guri for a failed bid to assassinate a Zirakpur based businessman by the Goldy Brar gang. Police had then thwarted that plan by arresting Guri following a brief encounter on VIP road, Zirakpur.

In the present firing case, all the accused were booked for organised crime, attempt to murder, extortion, trespass to hurt and criminal intimidation, and under Section 25/27-54-59 of the Arms Act at the Dera Bassi police station.