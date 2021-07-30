Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Dera Bassi man booked for duping employer of lakhs
chandigarh news

Dera Bassi man booked for duping employer of lakhs

Police have booked a man for grabbing the sales proceeds received from selling his employer’s seven cars
By HT Correspondent, Mohali
PUBLISHED ON JUL 30, 2021 01:15 AM IST
A case of criminal breach of trust has been registered. (Getty Images)

Police have booked a man for grabbing the sales proceeds received from selling his employer’s seven cars.

The accused, Inderjit Singh, a resident of Karkore village, Dera Bassi, has been booked on the complaint of Ravinder Kumar, alias Babla, of Fatehgarh Sahib.

The complainant said he ran a car sale-purchase business from his office in Royal Estate, Zirakpur.

Inderjit had been working for him for the past six years. In August 2020, while he was down with Covid-19, the accused took his seven cars for sale. But neither handed over the money received from the sale nor returned the vehicles.

Investigating officer sub-inspector Ajit Singh said following an investigation by the Zirakpur DSP, a case under Section 406 (criminal breach of trust) of the Indian Penal Code had been registered against the accused, who will be arrested soon.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
TRENDING NEWS

Is it a car or a train? It is Batman the Munchkin Cat. Watch

This 25-YO carved 500 mirco-sculptures; nominated for Padma Shri Awards

Krunal Pandya shares heartfelt post to celebrate nephew Agastya’s birthday

Mumbai Police uses ZNMD scene featuring Hrithik Roshan in their latest advisory
TRENDING TOPICS
CBSE 12th Result 2021
Tokyo Olympics 2020
Assam Board HSLC Result 2021
International Friendship Day 2021
Horoscope Today
Gold Price
Sonu Sood
India Covid Cases
Olympics
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP