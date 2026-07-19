Dera castration case: Victim untraceable, CBI informs court

The CBI on Friday informed the court that one of the alleged victims, a prosecution witness, in the castration case could not be traced, preventing the agency from securing his appearance in the trial against Dera Sacha Sauda chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim and two doctors.

The court fixed July 31 for recording the remaining prosecution evidence through video-conferencing (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

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The castration case was registered by the CBI, New Delhi, on January 7, 2015, under Sections 120-B, 326, 417 and 506 of the Indian Penal Code against Gurmeet Ram Rahim, Dr Pankaj Garg and Dr MP Singh. According to the prosecution, Ram Rahim, in connivance with doctors, orchestrated the castration of around 400 followers, claiming it would bring them “closer to God”.

The agency moved an application, stating that despite efforts by its serving official, the witness could not be contacted. It placed on record the serving official’s report dated June 15, and submitted that it would seek the witness’ summons if his whereabouts are traced in future.

Taking the application on record, the special judicial magistrate directed the CBI to clarify the status of the witness at the next hearing, observing that he is stated to be the last alleged victim in the case. The defence submitted that all victim-witnesses should be examined before any other category of prosecution witnesses.

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{{^usCountry}} Meanwhile, the testimony of another witness was concluded through video-conferencing with the assistance of the Indian embassy. The CBI sought an adjournment after informing the court that the witness had not supported the prosecution’s case on a particular point and that three witnesses connected with him, residing in the United States, are required to be examined through video-conferencing. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Meanwhile, the testimony of another witness was concluded through video-conferencing with the assistance of the Indian embassy. The CBI sought an adjournment after informing the court that the witness had not supported the prosecution’s case on a particular point and that three witnesses connected with him, residing in the United States, are required to be examined through video-conferencing. {{/usCountry}}

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The court fixed July 31 for recording the remaining prosecution evidence through video-conferencing. It also directed the CBI to furnish the complete addresses and email IDs of the witnesses sought to be summoned within two days so that summons could be served upon them well in advance.

Frequently Asked Questions What is the main issue the CBI faced in the trial? The CBI could not trace one of the alleged victims, preventing the agency from securing his appearance in the trial. What was the castration case about? The case involved Gurmeet Ram Rahim and two doctors orchestrating the castration of around 400 followers, claiming it would bring them 'closer to God.' What was the court's directive regarding the witness? The special judicial magistrate directed the CBI to clarify the status of the witness at the next hearing. When is the next court date set for? The court fixed July 31 for recording the remaining prosecution evidence through video-conferencing.