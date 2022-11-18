Dera follower’s murder: Faridkot court sends three accused on 5-day police remand

A Faridkot district court on Friday sent three persons held in the murder case of Dera Sacha Sauda follower Pardeep Kataria, on a 5-day police remand.

The accused included Manpreet Singh Manni and Bhupinder Singh Goldy, the alleged shooters, who were nabbed from Hoshiarpur on Thursday. Also, another person Baljit Singh, alias Manna, was also produced in the Faridkot court. Manna is charged with providing logistic support to three shooters from the Haryana module. Meanwhile, police officials privy to the investigation said role of a close relative of Manni is being probed in the crime.

“The man in question is presently lodged in Faridkot jail and he has criminal antecedents. The Faridkot police authorities are working on a lead if the jailed relative of Manni was in touch with the main conspirator of the murder Goly Brar, a gangster who is in abroad, and helped Brar to finalise shooters for Punjab module,” said the source who wished not to be named.