Dera follower’s murder: Faridkot police get 5-day custody of sixth shooter

A Faridkot court on Friday granted five-day custody of the sixth shooter involved in Dera Sacha Sauda follower Pardeep Singh Kataria’s murder, to Faridkot police. Delhi police handed over gangster Jitender Jeetu to the Faridkot police after producing him in Faridkot court on Friday. Dera follower Kataria, 38, an accused in the 2015 Bargari sacrilege case, was out on bail at the time of his murder on November 10. The fugitive gangster Satinderjeet Singh alias Goldy Brar had taken the responsibility for the murder through social media.

Delhi police special cell had arrested three shooters including Jeetu and two juveniles, from Patiala less than 24 hours after the murder on November 11. Faridkot police went to Delhi after securing production warrants from the court to bring Jeetu twice but failed to get custody following procedural formalities. During the killing, Jeetu was accidentally shot in the leg by another shooter and was also undergoing treatment initially. On Friday, Delhi police brought him to Faridkot following the production warrants sent by the district court.

Shooters to be cross-interrogated: SSP

Faridkot senior superintendent of police Rajpal Singh said that shooter Jeetu was arrested by Faridkot police after Delhi police produced him in the court. “We have secured his five-day custody. We already have another shooter Ramjan Khan alias Raj Hooda in police custody. As Jeetu was the main shooter, in this case, we will cross-interrogate both the shooters to clear some facts which came on record during the investigation,” he added.

So far, Faridkot police have arrested 11 persons, including shooters Manpreet Singh Manni, Bhupinder Singh Goldy, Jitender Jeetu, Ramjan Khan alias Raj Hooda, and two juveniles in connection with Dera follower’s murder. On November 17, Punjab police arrested two Punjab module shooters Goldy and Manni from the Hoshiarpur district. While Raj Hooda was arrested from Rajasthan by Anti Gangster Task Force (AGTF) after a brief encounter on November 20.

Faridkot police had invoked a stringent Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) against all the accused including fugitive gangster Goldy Brar, who is the alleged mastermind in the murder.