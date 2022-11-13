Dera follower’s murder: Shooters abandoned bikes, switched-over to standby cars while fleeing

The six shooters, who shot dead Sirsa-based Dera Sacha Sauda follower at Kotkapura, had left their bikes and shifted to two cars already waiting at Bajakhana in Faridkot district, which is around 15 kilometers away from the crime scene.

Dera follower Pardeep Singh, an accused in 2015 Bargari sacrilege cases was shot dead inside his shop at Hari Nau in Kotkapura. According to police, the accused had fired about 55 bullets during the attack on Pardeep, who had sustained eight bullets. Police have identified all six assailants, which include four from the Haryana module and two of the Punjab module shooters

As per an official privy to the development, the investigation has found that after the murder, all the shooters moved towards Bajakhana and left the two bikes used in the crime over there. “They shifted to two cars- a white Maruti Suzuki Ritz and an old model of Maruti- which were already waiting over there. The murder was planned in detail which included the arrangements for escape as people were already waiting for shooters,” he added.

Faridkot senior superintendent of police Rajpal Singh said it is suspected that the accused used two cars while escaping and police is trying to trace them. “The suspicious activity was detected during the checking of the CCTV footage of the area, so we are trying get more detail on those vehicles,” he added.

Delhi police special cell had arrested three shooters of the Haryana module including Jitender Singh of Rohtak and two juveniles from Patiala less than 24 hours after the murder, while Punjab police are still searching for clues with no arrest so far. Meanwhile, two Punjab module shooters have been identified as Bhupinder Singh alias Goldy and Manpreet Singh alias Mani of Faridkot. While the fourth absconding member of the Haryana module is identified as a person with an alias Hooda.

It said that the modules were being handled independently by Canada-based Goldy Brar, an accomplice of fugitive Harvinder Singh, alias Rinda, and jailed gangster Lawrence Bishnoi.

Pardeep was an accused in two cases of sacrilege after a ‘bir’ of Guru Granth Sahib was stolen from Burj Jawahar Singh Wala village on June 1, 2015, and after torn pages of a ‘bir’ were found scattered near Bargari gurdwara on October 12, 2015. He was granted bail in the sacrilege cases on August 3, 2021.

