Dera Sacha Sauda demands fresh inquiry by AAP govt into sacrilege cases against Ram Rahim, followers

: Dera Sacha Sauda on Wednesday termed the sacrilege cases in Punjab against its chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh and his followers a political conspiracy hatched by the Congress and demanded a fresh inquiry from the AAP government.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“We appeal to the AAP government to conduct a fair inquiry from any agency in the sacrilege cases to ascertain the real truth and also to nab real culprits of desecration,” Dera spokesperson Jatinder Khurana said.

Addressing a press conference here, Khurana and a team of lawyers of the Dera said that no devotee of Dera can even think of committing such a heinous crime and the previous Congress government in Punjab had implicated its chief and his devotees in false cases.

Khurana said that Dera Sacha Sauda has nothing to do with the incidents of desecration in Punjab, but former DIG Ranbir Khatra, who was investigating the cases, was involved in these cases and deliberately indicted Dera followers under a well-planned conspiracy.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

He alleged that the DIG was acting on the directions of the previous Congress government and falsely framed Dera devotees.

Khurana claimed that when Mahendrapal Bittu, Bargari sacrilege accused, was arrested in the case, the CBI was investigating it and despite agency’s top-notch investigation, the CBI did not find anything and ultimately, gave clean chit to all of them. However, Punjab police framed them maliciously.