Derogatory remarks against CM Khattar: Surjewala appears in court for Jind farmer, bail plea rejected
chandigarh news

Derogatory remarks against CM Khattar: Surjewala appears in court for Jind farmer, bail plea rejected

Additional sessions judge Gurvinder Kaur rejected the bail plea of Dalbir of Bibipur village of Jind
By HT Correspondent, Rohtak
UPDATED ON JUN 10, 2021 01:27 AM IST
Surjewala argued that the farmer had been implicated at the behest of the state government (HT PHOTO)

Congress general secretary Randeep Singh Surjewala appeared in a sessions court on Wednesday, seeking bail for a Jind farmer who had been arrested for his “derogatory remarks” against chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar and other ruling party leaders in a social media post.

Additional sessions judge Gurvinder Kaur rejected the bail plea of Dalbir of Bibipur village of Jind. The accused, who had been participating in the farmers’ agitation against the three contentious farm laws, was booked under Sections 506 (criminal intimidation), 500 (defamation), 504 (Intentional insult with intent to provoke), 294 (obscene acts or words in public) and 505(1) (intent to incite) of the Indian Penal Code on May 24. He was arrested five days later.

Surjewala argued that the farmer had been implicated at the behest of the state government. “The victimisation at the behest of the state government is evidenced from the fact that the applicant-accused has not been supplied a copy of the FIR. Even the FIR was not uploaded,” he said.

The former Haryana minister said they will approach the Punjab and Haryana high court to secure Dalbir’s bail. Rejecting the bail, the judge said, “ Keeping in view the totality of the facts and circumstances of the case and without commenting on the merits of case, the applicant-accused does not deserve the concession of bail.”

