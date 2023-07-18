Unidentified persons booked for sacrilege in Gurdaspur

Two unidentified persons desecrated Guru Granth Sahib at Gurdwara Patshahi Chhevin in Behrampur village of Gurdaspur on Monday.

A team of Sikh preachers has been sent to the village to take stock of the situation, said the SGPC.

According to some devotees, two youngsters entered the gurdwara to pay obeisance and during that time, nobody else was there. After they left the place, torn pages of Guru Granth Sahib were found scattered in the gurdwara.

As the news spread, the villagers gathered there and demanded stringent action against the accused. On the statement of managers of the gurdwara, the police have registered an FIR under Section 295 of the IPC.

Meanwhile, the Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) also took a note of the incident and condemned it. In a statement, SGPC president Harjinder Singh Dhami said: “Anti-Panth elements are playing with the emotions of the Sikhs. Lack of exemplary punishment to sacrilege accused encourages them to keep doing so. The government should look into the matter,” he said.

Dhami said, “A team of Sikh preachers has been sent to the village to take stock of the situation. Besides ensuring exemplary punishment to the culprits, the forces behind them need to be uncovered.”