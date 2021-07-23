Cow cess runs in crores, but stray-cattle menace continues in Ludhiana

Despite collecting a whopping ₹3.5 crore annually as cow cess, the municipal corporation has failed to rein in stray cattle. The untethered bovines are singularly responsible for several road mishaps and freak accidents each year.

With the MC failing to provide shelter to the animals, hundreds of cattle can be seen dotting roads, streets and chowks across the city. They are also seen roaming in posh areas of the city, including Sarabha Nagar, Model Town Extension,and Rajguru Nagar.

Three gaushalas and NGOs have provided shelter to around 1,400 cattle for the MC over the years in exchange for a fixed amount for the care of each animal. Around ₹1.5 crore is spent on the upkeep of cattle annually. However, the shelters have been running out of space and the civic body has been trying to rope in more gaushalas. However, till more space can be found to house the cattle, residents are likely to remain on the receiving end.

One of the residents of Model Town Extension, Manjeet Singh, said, “The MC should lift stray cattle from city roads as they block traffic. These animals have attacked locals on occasion and pose a danger to motorists as they dart onto the road out of nowhere.”

A resident of Salem Tabri area, Parminder Singh, said, “Bulls should be lifted from roads on priority as they can be seen locking horns with each other. They are a menace, especially in narrow alleys and streets.”

In the general house meeting held on July 14 senior deputy mayor Sham Sundar Malhotra highlighted the need for establishing the city’s own cow shelter. Previously, the MC had decided to come down hard on dairy farmers who abandon cows on the roads, but no action has been taken so far.

MC senior veterinary officer, Dr Harbans Dhalla said the civic body is tying to find a solution to the problem. “A shed was recently setup at Burj Powat village in Machhiwara area to shelter 150 stray cattle recently. We are working to rope in managements of more gaushalas to shelter the stray cattle. The MC has been collecting cow cess since 2017 and has around six crore in reserve. We are also mulling on establishing more cow shelters.”

Cattle against man

Feb 25, 2020: A raging bull had mauled a 45-year-old photographer to death in Macchiwara

Sep 28, 2019: Two people were injured after their car rammed into a stray cattle near Jeevan Nagar Chowk in the Focal Point Area.

Aug 18, 2019: A 60-year-old fruit vendor was gored to death by a stray bull in Khanna.

March 16, 2019 : An elderly lady was grievously injured after a stray bull hit her two-wheeler in Sector 32 .

April 16, 2018: A40-year-old man succumbed to his injuries three days after he was hit by a stray bull in Gurugarh village.