Despite curfew, snatchers, burglars have a free run in Ludhiana

Even though the district was under a 17-hour curfew and full weekend lockdown for the last two weeks, the restrictions seem to have been no impediment for snatchers and thieves.

Around 40 cases of snatching, vehicle theft and burglaries were reported between May 10 and 23, while curfew was in place from noon till 5am to rein in the surging Covid cases in Ludhiana.

This, when the police claim to have been on 24x7 patrol to ensure compliance of the curbs.

As many as 15 residents fell prey to snatchers, who took away their mobile phones and other belongings, and another 14 cases came to fore where burglars broke into properties and decamped with valuables. Three of these took place during the day time.

While the city came to a halt during the curfew hours, thieves even managed to make off with nine parked vehicles.

The maximum number of cases, four each, was reported in areas under the Division Number 7 and Salem Tabri police stations.

Police also found women actively involved in snatchings. On May 20, a Sector 32-A resident, Poonam Sharma, 42, had reported to the police that a woman, along with her male accomplice, snatched her gold chain at knifepoint near Vardhman Mills.

According to investigations, most of the snatchings took place in the interior lanes, as people remained off the main roads due to the restrictions.

In some relief, during these two weeks, police managed to cut short the theft spree of six gangs, including one of highway robbers that targeted truck drivers. Yet, most cases remain unsolved.

