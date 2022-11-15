Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Despite drizzle, winds Ludhiana’s air quality remains ‘poor’

Published on Nov 15, 2022 12:50 AM IST

A man takes a break on his way back home on a cloudy evening in Ludhiana. (Gurpreet Singh/HT)
ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana

Despite drizzle, winds and overcast conditions, Ludhiana’s air quality remained in the “poor” category on Monday with an AQI of 212.

KK Gill, meteorological expert at Punjab Agricultural University (PAU), said the air quality will improve over the next few days as clear skies and windy conditions are expected.

She said that on six days from November 1 to 10,the meteorological observatory at Punjab Agricultural University (PAU) had recorded zero sunshine hours on six days, but the city saw 8.3 hours of sunshine on November 13.

She added that smog caused by burning paddy stubble was not letting solar radiation reach earth’s surface, which is not just injurious to human health but also affects growth of crops .

As per the meteorological department, the mercury witnessed a dip during the day, with maximum temperature recorded at 24.5°C, which was 3°C below normal. The minimum temperature also remained 2°C higher than normal due to the overcast conditions and was recorded at 14.4°C.

