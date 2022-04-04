Despite hiring contractor, Mohali fails to curb stray cattle menace

Despite hiring a contractor to catch stray cattle, the menace continues to persist in Mohali, leading to traffic chaos and even accidents in some cases.

The contractor, hired in September last year, is paid ₹1,500 for every animal caught. While councillors allege that the contractor has failed to deliver, the latter states that he is helpless as the MC-run gaushala is packed to capacity.

MC has one gaushala in Industrial Area, Phase 1, with a capacity of 700 animals. Four years ago, there was a proposal to create a new cattle pound, but so far nothing has been done.

The contractor, Sajan Yadav, said, “As the MC gaushala is running short of space, only limited number of animals can be caught. Also, it is difficult to catch milch animals from areas such as Sector 68, as they run and enter Kumbra village.”

Municipal commissioner Kamal Kumar Garg said, “We have written to the police several times to register cases against owners of cattle found roaming on the road, but so far no such action has been taken. We will take up the matter with the police again.”

Mohali senior superintendent of police (SSP) Vivek Sheel Soni said, “I have joined only recently, but will definitely look into the matter.”

5 lives lost due to stray menace in a year

In the last one year, at least five people have lost their lives in accidents involving stray cattle in Mohali. Most strays can be spotted around the MC office in Sector 68, Phase 11, Industrial Area Phase 9, Airport Road, Sector 76 to 80, Sector 82, and Phase 9.

At every House meeting, the issue of stray cattle is raised but the MC has been unable to take the bull by the horns.

There are an estimated 2,000 stray cattle in town but only 200 animals have been caught in the last one year. This, even as the civic body collects ₹50 lakh as cow cess every year.

Former deputy mayor and councillor Manjit Singh Sethi said, “In August 2018, the civic body had increased the fine for owners from ₹5,000 to ₹20,000, only to slash it to ₹5,000 again. The MC had even decided to charge the owner ₹500 a day for the upkeep of the animal that is caught but not a single owner has been penalised.”

