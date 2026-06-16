Determined for Jantar Mantar protest for J&K statehood: Omar

Jammu and Kashmir chief minister (CM) Omar Abdullah on Monday said that the planned protest of his party at Jantar Mantar in Delhi demanding statehood was on schedule even though he raised the issue with the Prime Minister last week.

Jammu and Kashmir chief minister Omar Abdullah (File)

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Omar said that they are ready to remind people in Delhi of the promises of statehood to J&K made in Parliament and Supreme Court.

“We are determined to go to Jantar Mantar, Delhi, at the beginning of the monsoon session of Parliament and remind(them) about the promise of statehood which was made in Parliament, Supreme Court and various public forums,” Omar told the media.

The ruling National Conference (NC) earlier this month had announced regarding the protest which will be held on first day of the forthcoming monsoon session of Parliament to press for the immediate restoration of statehood and constitutional guarantees for Jammu and Kashmir.

On Monday, Omar sought INDIA Bloc backing for protests on J&K statehood restoration. Then on Thursday, Omar called on Prime Minister Narendra Modi in New Delhi and discussed several issues, including early return of J&K statehood.

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{{^usCountry}} “Different issues were discussed with the Prime Minister. There was discussion on statehood, financial position of UT and how to bring pace in development works. I hope that the discussion brings some benefit to the people in J&K,” Omar said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “Different issues were discussed with the Prime Minister. There was discussion on statehood, financial position of UT and how to bring pace in development works. I hope that the discussion brings some benefit to the people in J&K,” Omar said. {{/usCountry}}

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Regarding the job reservation issue, he said that government was framing a response to the clarifications sought by the central government and will be sent within the next few days. “We did what was expected of us, including forming a cabinet sub committee which framed a report which was approved by the cabinet and sent to LG who referred it to the Centre. The central government sent the file back seeking some clarifications,” he said.

“The concerned department has prepared a reply to all the clarifications. Now the cabinet will approve that and will then be sent to GoI within a few days,” he said.