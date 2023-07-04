Ludhiana: Horrified diner discovers ‘dead rodent’ in meat dish, dhaba owner booked

A dhaba owner was booked on Monday after a customer reportedly found a dead mouse in the meat dish that he had ordered at the eatery on Sunday. The ASI asserted that the accused will be arrested soon as the investigation progresses. (HT Photo)

The Division Number 6 Police lodged an FIR against the dhaba owner under Sections 273 (sale of noxious food or drink) and 269 (negligent act likely to spread infection of disease dangerous to life) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC). The incident occurred at Prakash Dhaba near Vishwakarma Chowk on Sunday night. This FIR has been registered based on the statement of Vivek Kumar, a resident of Prem Nagar in Field Gunj.

According to Kumar, he visited Prakash Dhaba with his family for dinner on Sunday night. They ordered meat dishes and chicken. However, their evening took an unexpected turn when Kumar discovered something unusual on his meat plate. Upon closer inspection, he was horrified to find a dead mouse nestled among the food. When he raised his concerns, both the dhaba owner and the staff allegedly resorted to threats and intimidation. In response, Kumar promptly recorded a video of the incident and reported the matter to the police.

Kumar and his family members later suffered uneasiness and stomach infections after consuming the contaminated dish. The police investigation is being carried out by ASI Paramjit Singh.

The ASI asserted that the accused will be arrested soon as the investigation progresses. The police are committed to taking appropriate action against those responsible for endangering public health and violating food safety regulations.

Meanwhile, Honey and Romi, owners of the dhaba, released a video on social networking sites claiming that a few months ago, the same customer had entered into a verbal spat with the manager of the dhaba over discount in the bill. He had threatened to defame the dhaba.

They claimed that following the conspiracy, the customer made the video claiming he found a dead mouse in the meat dish and made it viral on social networking sites. They added that the family has been running a chain of dhabas since 1968 and no such incident has ever happened in their eateries.