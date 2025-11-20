Search
Dhanas Amrit Sarovar rejuvenation project: Water bodies are crucial for ecological balance, says Kataria

ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh
Published on: Nov 20, 2025 07:58 am IST

Gulab Chand Kataria stated that the rejuvenation of Dhanas Amrit Sarovar is not merely an infrastructure effort but a moral commitment to environmental preservation, community well-being, and the city’s cultural heritage

In a step towards strengthening ecological conservation and restoring traditional water bodies, the governor of Punjab and UT administrator, Gulab Chand Kataria, on Wednesday laid the foundation stone for the revitalisation of the Amrit Sarovar at Dhanas village. The ceremony marked the beginning of a transformative initiative under AMRUT 2.0 aimed at rejuvenating natural water ecosystems and enhancing sustainable urban development.

UT administrator Gulab Chand Kataria and mayor Harpreet Kaur Babla laying the foundation stone of the project on Wednesday. (HT Photo)
Addressing the gathering, Kataria expressed satisfaction over the commencement of the project. He stated that the rejuvenation of Dhanas Amrit Sarovar is not merely an infrastructure effort but a moral commitment to environmental preservation, community well-being, and the city’s cultural heritage. “Our water bodies are the lifelines of our ecological balance. By restoring them, we secure clean water, strengthen biodiversity, and leave behind a healthier environment for future generations,” he said.

Speaking on the occasion, Satnam Singh Sandhu, member of Parliament, applauded the initiative as a model of collaborative governance. He emphasised that the rejuvenation of natural assets like Amrit Sarovar represents a forward-looking approach to sustainability and citizen welfare. “This project will not only rejuvenate the ecological fabric but also inspire communities to take collective responsibility for environmental stewardship,” he added.

Mayor Harpreet Kaur Babla highlighted the significance of community participation, especially the contribution of women self-help groups in maintaining various water bodies across the city.

