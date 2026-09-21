India has a long tradition of knowledge, service, spiritual practice and concern for human welfare, said Himachal Pradesh governor Kavinder Gupta on Saturday.

Kavinder Gupta said India has a long tradition of knowledge, service, and concern for human welfare. (HT File)

Gupta presided over the Chinmaya Amrit Mahotsav at Chinmaya Tapovan Ashram, Sidhbari, in Kangra district on Saturday evening. The event marked 75 years of the Chinmaya mission and honoured the life and teachings of its founder, Swami Chinmayananda.

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The programme highlighted the Chinmaya mission’s 75-year journey of spiritual work, social service and promotion of India’s cultural and spiritual traditions.

Speaking on the occasion, the governor praised the mission for its contribution to preserving and promoting India’s spiritual and cultural heritage. He said the teachings of Swami Chinmayananda had inspired people in India and abroad to learn about Indian philosophy, culture and spiritual traditions.

Gupta said India has a long tradition of knowledge, service, and concern for human welfare. He stressed the importance of passing these values on to younger generations while also giving them opportunities to learn modern science and technology.

Referring to the Bhagavad Gita, he said its teachings provide guidance for living a purposeful life and encourage people to fulfil their duties with responsibility and dedication.

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{{^usCountry}} The governor highlighted the importance of knowledge, devotion and service, saying that service encourages people to move beyond individual interests and work for the wider good of society. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The governor highlighted the importance of knowledge, devotion and service, saying that service encourages people to move beyond individual interests and work for the wider good of society. {{/usCountry}}

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