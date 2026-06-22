Ahead of Chinese foreign minister Wang Yi’s visit to India, the Tibetan Youth Congress (TYC) has called upon the Indian government, democratic nations, and all defenders of freedom and justice to hold People’s Republic of China (PRC) accountable for its ongoing human rights “violations” and its policies of cultural and political “repression” in Tibet.

TYC called upon international communities to stand with their struggle and resolutely reaffirm the Tibetan people’s inalienable right to self-determination. (HT Photo for representation)

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TYC, which is the oldest and largest Tibetan NGO based in Dharamshala, in a statement on Sunday said that they unequivocally condemn the Chinese foreign minister’s visit to India and reject any attempt by the PRC to portray itself as a responsible global power while it continues its illegal occupation and colonial rule over Tibet.

Wang Yi will attend a meeting of the national security advisers of Brazil, Russia, India, China, and South Africa (BRICS) countries to be held in New Delhi on June 22-23.

“For more than seven decades, the Chinese Communist Party has subjected Tibet to military occupation, political repression, demographic engineering, cultural eradication, and systematic violations of fundamental human rights. Beijing has intensified its policies of forced assimilation, criminalised peaceful expressions of Tibetan national identity, and sought to eliminate the distinct religious, linguistic, and cultural heritage of the Tibetan people,” TYC said in its statement.

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{{^usCountry}} “The so-called Chinese government continues to deny the Tibetan people their inherent and inalienable right to self-determination as enshrined in international law and the principles of the United Nations Charter. The ongoing policies in Tibet—including the coercive separation of Tibetan children into colonial boarding schools, the destruction of Tibetan religious institutions, the surveillance state imposed across Tibet, and the exploitation of Tibet’s natural resources—constitute a grave assault on the collective rights and dignity of the Tibetan nation,” It said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “The so-called Chinese government continues to deny the Tibetan people their inherent and inalienable right to self-determination as enshrined in international law and the principles of the United Nations Charter. The ongoing policies in Tibet—including the coercive separation of Tibetan children into colonial boarding schools, the destruction of Tibetan religious institutions, the surveillance state imposed across Tibet, and the exploitation of Tibet’s natural resources—constitute a grave assault on the collective rights and dignity of the Tibetan nation,” It said. {{/usCountry}}

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Tenzin Lobsang, general secretary of TYC, said that they are particularly alarmed by Beijing’s implementation of the so-called “Ethnic Unity Law”, another instrument of state-led assimilation aimed at accelerating the sinicisation of non-Chinese peoples under the guise of promoting national unity.

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“This legislation seeks to institutionalise the erasure of distinct national identities and further tighten the Chinese Communist Party’s control over Tibet, East Turkestan, Southern Mongolia, and other occupied territories. For Tibetans, this law represents an intensified campaign to undermine our language, culture, religion, and national consciousness,” he said.

TYC called upon international communities to stand with their struggle and resolutely reaffirm the Tibetan people’s inalienable right to self-determination and their collective aspiration for a free and independent Tibet, and to ensure that the question of Tibet and the legitimate political aspirations of the Tibetan people are not marginalised or ignored in international diplomacy.