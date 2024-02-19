 Dhatterwal new president of Punjab and Haryana HC employees’ body - Hindustan Times
close_game
close_game
News / Cities / Chandigarh / Dhatterwal new president of Punjab and Haryana HC employees’ body

Dhatterwal new president of Punjab and Haryana HC employees’ body

ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh
Feb 19, 2024 08:42 AM IST

Dhatterwal was elected as the HC employees welfare association president with 1,668 votes against Rajinder Bhatia who polled 808 votes

Vinod Dhatterwal was elected as the president of the Punjab and Haryana high court employees welfare association, elections for which were held on Sunday. Dhatterwal was elected as the president with 1,668 votes against Rajinder Bhatia who polled 808 votes.

New president of Punjab and Haryana HC employees welfare association Vinod Dhatterwal. (HT Photo)
New president of Punjab and Haryana HC employees welfare association Vinod Dhatterwal. (HT Photo)

Harpreet Singh claimed the post of vice-president winning by 804 votes against Asha.

Discover the thrill of cricket like never before, exclusively on HT. Explore now!

Sanjeev Verma was elected as general secretary with a margin of 644 votes against Neeraj.

Neeraj Rathee was elected as secretary with a margin of 712 votes over Kirti.

Harpreet Singh Kang was elected joint secretary, Budhi Nath as social secretary, Ritu Gupta as sports secretary and Gursharan Singh Gill as treasurer.

All were candidates of the Rising Sun party and as per the employees, this is the first clean sweep after 12 years in these elections.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, February 19, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On