Dhatterwal new president of Punjab and Haryana HC employees’ body

Vinod Dhatterwal was elected as the president of the Punjab and Haryana high court employees welfare association, elections for which were held on Sunday. Dhatterwal was elected as the president with 1,668 votes against Rajinder Bhatia who polled 808 votes. New president of Punjab and Haryana HC employees welfare association Vinod Dhatterwal. (HT Photo)

Harpreet Singh claimed the post of vice-president winning by 804 votes against Asha.

Discover the thrill of cricket like never before, exclusively on HT. Explore now!

Sanjeev Verma was elected as general secretary with a margin of 644 votes against Neeraj.

Neeraj Rathee was elected as secretary with a margin of 712 votes over Kirti.

Harpreet Singh Kang was elected joint secretary, Budhi Nath as social secretary, Ritu Gupta as sports secretary and Gursharan Singh Gill as treasurer.

All were candidates of the Rising Sun party and as per the employees, this is the first clean sweep after 12 years in these elections.