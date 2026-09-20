Dhaulsidh project takeover: Congress govt lacks clear policy to manage state’s hydropower resources, says BJP

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) state chief spokesperson and Sundernagar MLA Rakesh Jamwal has questioned chief minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu’s announcement of taking back the Dhaulsidh Hydroelectric Project from SJVN Limited by paying ₹800 crore, alleging that the Congress government lacks a clear and consistent policy for managing the state’s hydropower resources.

The project is designed to generate approximately 304 million units of electricity annually. (HT Photo for representation)

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Jamwal said the government must disclose the financial assessment, proposed transfer conditions and additional liabilities associated with the decision before proceeding with the takeover.

“The hydropower resources of Himachal Pradesh are among the state’s most valuable economic assets. Decisions concerning their ownership and management must be based on financial viability, transparency and long-term public interest rather than political announcements,” he said.

Citing official project details, Jamwal said the 66-MW DhaulSidh Hydroelectric Project, located on the Beas river in Hamirpur and Kangra districts, comprises two generating units of 33 MW each. The project is designed to generate approximately 304 million units of electricity annually.

He pointed out that the Union government had approved an estimated investment of ₹687.97 crore for the project on October 1, 2020.

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{{^usCountry}} Referring to the Union ministry of statistics and programme implementation’s October 2025 monitoring report, Jamwal said the project’s revised cost had increased to ₹1,561.21 crore. Cumulative expenditure stood at ₹986.12 crore, while physical progress was recorded at approximately 70%. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Referring to the Union ministry of statistics and programme implementation’s October 2025 monitoring report, Jamwal said the project’s revised cost had increased to ₹1,561.21 crore. Cumulative expenditure stood at ₹986.12 crore, while physical progress was recorded at approximately 70%. {{/usCountry}}

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“These figures raise important questions about the CM’s announcement. When expenditure had already crossed ₹986 crore by October 2025, on what basis has the proposed takeover amount been fixed at ₹800 crore?” Jamwal asked.

He said the government must clarify whether the proposed payment represents compensation for SJVN’s investment alone or also includes outstanding loans, interest and other financial liabilities.