Dhuri AAP leader Sandeep Singla among 3 killed in car accident

Sandeep Singla, the Aam Aadmi Party leader from Dhuri, and two of his friends died in a car accident near Khamano in Fatehgarh Sahib district on Monday night
By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON MAY 11, 2021 05:07 PM IST
Dhuri Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Sandeep Singla, who was killed in a car accident near Khamano on Monday night. Two of his friends also lost their lives in the mishap. (HT file photo)

Sandeep Singla, the Aam Aadmi Party leader from Dhuri, and two of his friends died in a car accident near Khamano in Fatehgarh Sahib district on Monday night.

Police said that Singla along with the two men were headed towards Chandigarh but a truck coming in the opposite direction hit the car. Singla’s friends were identified as Manpreet Singh of Bardwal village near Dhuri and Vijay Agnihotri, alias Goldy, of Ludhiana.

Singla is survived by his wife, two minor children and parents.

He was actively involved in helping people during the Covid-19 pandemic.

Leader of opposition and Dirba MLA Harpal Singh Cheema termed Singla’s death painful and described him as a dedicated AAP volunteer.

Harminder Singh, the station house officer at Khamano, said, “Singla and Manpreet died on the spot, while Goldy succumbed to injuries in hospital. A case has been registered against truck driver Rakesh Kumar, who was driving on the wrong side.”

The case was registered under Sections 279 (rash driving or riding on a public way) and 304-A (causing death by negligence) of the Indian Penal Code.

