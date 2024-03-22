Dibrugarh NSA detainees end hunger strike after Panj Pyaras’ visit

The Panj Pyaras (five beloved ones of Guru), sent by Akal Takht Jathedar Giani Raghbir Singh to Central Jail of Dibrugarh in Assam, on Thursday got 10 NSA detainees, including radical Sikh leader Amritpal Singh, to end their strike by offering them karah parsad from the Golden Temple and water from its sarovar (holy tank). A seven member team from Punjab visits Dibrugarh Central Jail to meet the ten detainees including Amritpal Singh, in Dibrugarh, Thursday. (PTI)

Accompanied by SGPC member, advocate Bhagwant Singh Sialka, the Panj Pyaras, led by Akal Takht head granthi Giani Malkit Singh, flew to Assam and met Amritpal and his nine aides. They also enquired about the detainees’ health. Amritpal and his aides had started the strike alleging privacy breach by way of installation of hidden cameras in their washrooms. The officials, however, claimed that cameras, smartphones and other objectionable electronic devices were recovered from the cell of NSA detainees which necessitated increased surveillance. Sialka assured the detainees that the SGPC, Akal Takht and Sikh community stand with them.