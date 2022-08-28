Differently abled teen missing from UP reunited with her parents
A 14-year-old girl missing from UP was reunited with her parents by the Anti-Human Trafficking Unit (AHTU) of Haryana Police. The differently abled girl had been living in a shelter home in Kerala.
A Haryana police spokesperson said the child welfare inspector, Kozhikode (Kerala) had contacted the Haryana police, informing that they were facing a problem in locating the family of a missing Hindi-speaking girl due to a language issue.
The girl mistakenly reached Andhra Pradesh on a train and then reached Alleppey in Kerala. The minor was rescued by the Kerala police and sent to the Child Care Centre.
After getting information, Haryana police started working on this case and started counselling the minor through video calls. “During counselling, it was found that due to language problem, she was unable to explain her point to the cops in Alleppey,” said the police, adding it was during these counselling sessions it emerged that the girl belonged to UP.
The spokesperson said that due to Malayalam being the language in Kerala, the AHTU also faced a problem in communicating with officials there and the conversation could not be established. To solve this, the police contacted Haryana’s director general of police (retd) and sought help. In an effort to reunite the minor with his family, the DGP (retd) came forward and shared the number of one of his associates with the AHTU, who knew both Hindi and Malayalam languages.
Police said finally proper communication was established with the help of an interpreter. The girl said that she lived near a mosque in Muzaffarnagar following which the Haryana police contacted the police stations in the area and spoke to the staff there which resulted in getting the contact number of the missing girl’s family.
The AHTU made a video call and shared the picture of the girl with family members where the parents identified their daughter.
-
5 Noida youths died due to drowning in Yamuna river during idol immersion
As many as five youths died due to drowning in the Yamuna river under a DND flyover during the immersion of the Lord Krishna idol on Sunday, the police said. According to Delhi police, the deceased have been identified as Ankit (20), Lucky (16) Lalit (17) Beeru (19) and Ritu Raj alias Sanu (20). The bodies of all five boys have been recovered from the river and sent to Safdarjung Hospital for post-mortem.
-
Covid cases continue to drop for 4th consecutive week in Chandigarh
After a sudden spurt in coronavirus cases in July, coronavirus cases in the tricity area continued to fall for the fourth consecutive week ended August 28. After reporting 2,286 cases in the week ended July 31, the tricity's weekly infection tally started waning, with only 1,933 cases logged between August 1 and 7. This week, Chandigarh reported 305 cases, a dip from 437 cases the previous week.
-
Man kidnaps, rapes Class 7 student in Mohali, held
A man was arrested for abducting and raping a Class 7 student on Sunday. The accused, Abhishek Kumar, is a resident of Kambala village. In her complaint, the mother of the victim said her 14-year-old daughter left for school on August 24, but did not return in the evening. When she contacted the school, she learnt that her daughter had not shown up for classes that day. A medical examination of the victim confirmed rape.
-
FOSWAC meet | Pilot project to install gates at strategic entry points of sectors mooted
A pilot project to install gates at strategic entry points of sectors to fortify residential areas across the city was mooted during the executive meeting of the Federation of Sectors Welfare Association Chandigarh on Sunday. Residents flag potential issues However, there were some dissenting voices as well who said that such gates had already been installed in Sector 38 West, but some streets arbitrarily close the gates as per their own convenience, citing security threat.
-
Janani Shishu Suraksha Karyakaram: Since June, 6,000 have availed free treatment at PGI
A jaundiced newborn boy, who has been admitted to the advanced paediatric centre at the Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research for over a month, has to undergo a slew of tests on a daily basis, which would rake up an exorbitant bill, except My three-month-old boy Harman is being treated free of cost under the central government's Janani Shishu Suraksha Karyakaram (JSSK) scheme.
