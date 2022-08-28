Differently abled teen missing from UP reunited with her parents

A 14-year-old girl missing from Uttar Pradesh (UP) was reunited with her parents by the Anti-Human Trafficking Unit (AHTU) of the Haryana Police. The differently-abled (Divyang) girl had been living in a shelter home in Kerala.

A Haryana police spokesperson said the child welfare inspector, Kozhikode (Kerala) had contacted the Haryana police, informing that they were facing a problem in locating the family of a missing Hindi-speaking girl due to a language issue.

The girl mistakenly reached Andhra Pradesh on a train and then reached Alleppey in Kerala. The minor was rescued by the Kerala police and sent to the Child Care Centre.

After getting information, Haryana police started working on this case and started counselling the minor through video calls. “During counselling, it was found that due to language problem, she was unable to explain her point to the cops in Alleppey,” said the police, adding it was during these counselling sessions it emerged that the girl belonged to UP.

The spokesperson said that due to Malayalam being the language in Kerala, the AHTU also faced a problem in communicating with officials there and the conversation could not be established. To solve this, the police contacted Haryana’s director general of police (retd) and sought help. In an effort to reunite the minor with his family, the DGP (retd) came forward and shared the number of one of his associates with the AHTU, who knew both Hindi and Malayalam languages.

Police said finally proper communication was established with the help of an interpreter. The girl said that she lived near a mosque in Muzaffarnagar following which the Haryana police contacted the police stations in the area and spoke to the staff there which resulted in getting the contact number of the missing girl’s family.

The AHTU made a video call and shared the picture of the girl with family members where the parents identified their daughter.