Differently abled grocer found murdered in Jagraon village

Panic gripped Kothey Rohlan village after locals found a differently abled man murdered in his house on Tuesday with a leather belt wrapped around his neck.

The murder victim ,Jaswinder Singh alias Jassi, 40. (HT Photo)

According to police, unidentified assailants had hacked the man to death.

The police is also suspecting some acquaintance behind the murder as they didn’t find any sign of forced entry.

The victim has been identified as Jaswinder Singh alias Jassi, 40. He used to run a small-time grocery shop in the village. He was suffering from disability in one arm.

An 11-year-old boy was the first to notice the dead body at 7 am when he reached his home to help him in tie a turban due to his disability. The boy raised an alarm and informed the villagers who further alerted the police.

Senior superintendent of police (SSP) Navneet Singh Bains along with the police team reached the spot and initiated investigation.

The SSP said that the body was lying on the floor in the veranda. The body has injury marks inflicted by sharp-edged weapons and it is assumed that he struggled for his life.

A leather belt was also wrapped around his neck. The forensic science team of police was also called to collect the evidence.

The SSP said that a murder case has been lodged against unidentified assailants at police station City Jagraon. The police are trying to know who came to see him on Monday night.

Pritam Kaur, mother of the victim, stated that she had talked to her son on phone on Monday evening. Jaswinder had told her that he returned home after performing community service at an under-construction inn.

Jaswinder was living alone in the village. He was married twice but got divorced both times.

