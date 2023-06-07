Web series producer, director booked for showing obscene scenes at Rai sports institute

The director and producer of a web series were booked on Tuesday evening for showing obscene scenes while using the logo and uniform of MotiLal Nehru School of Sports, Rai, in Sonepat district of Haryana.

This web series, which was shot in 2021, was released in March this year. (HT File)

The accused have been identified as Manish Trehan and Rahul Dahiya.

Acting on a June 5 complaint of school vice-principal Moushumi Ghoshal, Haryana Police booked the director, producer and OTT platform MX Player for releasing the web series without taking a no-objection certificate from the institute where the scenes of web series, Rang De Mohey, were shot in December 2021.

“This web series was released recently after changing its name to Virodh. They (the producer and director) sought the NOC from us but we asked them to show the entire web series first, which they failed to do. In the series that was released on March 28, our school’s logo and uniform are shown in a bad light which is an embarrassment to us,” she said.

“In the web series, students are shown drinking alcohol and consuming cigarette in the hostel. A physical education teacher is shown seeking sexual favours from a girl student. We had written to the web series director, Rahul Dahiya, to remove our school logo but they turned down our request in May. This web series has harmed our school’s reputation,” Ghoshal said.

The station house officer at Rai, Devender Singh, a case was registered under Section 67 (Punishment for publishing or transmitting obscene material in electronic form) of the Information Technology Act against series creator Manish Trehan besides director Rahul Dahiya and the OTT platform.

“It is alleged that the creator and director released the web series on OTT platform without taking NOC from the school authorities. An investigation has been initiated,” the SHO said.

The director and producer of the web series could not be immediately reached for comments.

On first conviction, the offence is punishable with imprisonment of either description for a term which may extend to three years and with fine which may extend to ₹5 lakh and in the event of second or subsequent conviction with imprisonment of either description for a term which may extend to five years and also with a fine which may extend to ₹10 lakh.

