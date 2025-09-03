Discharges from Harike & Hussainiwala Headworks has Ferozepur, Fazilka on edge

The increased discharges from the Harike Headworks, Hussainiwala Headworks has worsened the situation in the downstream areas in Ferozepur and Fazilka districts. CM Bhagwant Mann visited the flood-hit areas in Ferozepur.

With the Sutlej also in spate, the floodwaters have affected 112 villages in Ferozepur and 24 in Fazilka. Residents have been forced to abandon their homes and seek safer places.

The situation is critical in Makhu’s Rooknewala village, where the RG embankment is under strain. Locals, armed with shovels and sandbags, are working around the clock to prevent a breach.

At Habib Kee village, just 5km from Ferozepur city, army engineers and volunteers have been strengthening the embankment for three days.

Amarjeet Kaur from Dule Singh Wala said, “This flood has shattered our lives. The 2023 floods broke us, but 2025 has crushed us completely.”

In Fattewala, families remain marooned in their houses.

Ferozepur deputy commissioner Deep Shikha Sharma assured that the administration is on high alert. “Teams are monitoring embankments round the clock, relief camps are operational, and safety remains our priority. We urge citizens not to panic or spread rumours,” she said.

Fazilka DC Amarpreet Kaur Sandhu said that the administration to keeping a close watch on Kanwanwali Dam, and a breach could flood dozens of villages and even Fazilka city. “Nearly 90,000 cusecs of water is currently flowing through Sutlej Creek, putting immense pressure on the protection of the dam,” she added.

The administration is reinforcing the structure with sandbags and soil.