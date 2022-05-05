Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
chandigarh news

Disciplinary action: Sidhu says he has given the right to reply to time

Chaudhary has recommended disciplinary action against Sidhu for his alleged anti-party activities in the run-up to the February-March assembly elections and breach of party discipline in recent days
Published on May 05, 2022 01:27 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent

Chandigarh : Days after Congress’ Punjab affairs in-charge Harish Chaudhary recommended action against party leader Navjot Singh Sidhu for “anti-party” activities, the former state Congress chief, in a cryptic post on Twitter on Wednesday, said “he has given the right to reply to time”.

“I often listen to things said against me silently….I have given the right to reply to time,” posted the former PPCC president, who has been ducking questions regarding the complaints submitted to the central leadership by Chaudhary and state unit chief Amarinder Singh Raja Warring against him.

Chaudhary has recommended disciplinary action against Sidhu for his alleged anti-party activities in the run-up to the February-March assembly elections and breach of party discipline in recent days. Congress president Sonia Gandhi has referred the matter to the disciplinary action committee headed by senior party leader AK Antony.

A meeting of the disciplinary action committee has been convened on Friday to discuss the complaint against Sidhu. “The meeting will be a preliminary one. We will discuss the contents of the letter sent by the state affairs in-charge and decide on the line of action to be followed in the matter,” DAC member secretary Tariq Anwar said.

Sidhu, who held a press conference in Amritsar on Tuesday, was repeatedly asked by reporters about the move but he did not give any reply.

