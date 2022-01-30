‘Discrepancies’ in affidavit: Congress files plea against election of deputy mayor into Chandigarh MC House

Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
City Congress chief Subhash Chawla (centre) addressing a press conference in Chandigarh on Saturday. (HT Photo)
Published on Jan 30, 2022 01:10 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh

The Congress has filed a plea against the election of deputy mayor and BJP leader Anup Gupta into the Chandigarh municipal corporation (MC) House alleging discrepancies in his affidavit.

In the MC election held on December 24, Gupta was declared elected from ward 11 on BJP ticket. Later, in the mayoral polls on January 8, he was declared elected as deputy mayor. He was the richest candidate contesting MC elections with assets worth 45 crore.

In a press conference on Saturday, his opponent from ward 11 and Congress leader Rajiv Kumar Moudgil said that he had approached deputy commissioner with his complaint regarding the election of Gupta and demanded that it be declared null and void.

Moudgil and Chandigarh Congress chief Subhash Chawla said that Gupta is enrolled as an advocate with Bar Council of Punjab and Haryana. “He filed an affidavit before the council to the effect that after being enrolled as an advocate, he would not personally engage in any business activity. But, on 3 December 2021, he swore in an affidavit before the returning officer for MC polls that he is a businessman by occupation and declared his income from business,” they said, adding that his affidavit before election commission is different from the one he filed before Bar Council.

When contacted, Gupta said that there was nothing wrong with his affidavit. “It is just to remain in limelight after losing the election. Bar council has to decide of any such issue and it has nothing to do with MC elections,” he added.

