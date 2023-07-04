Police-drug mafia nexus: Mohali court initiates process to declare dismissed AIG Raj Jit PO

Mohali: The local court on Monday initiated proclamation proceedings against Punjab Police’s dismissed assistant inspector general (AIG) Raj Jit Singh Hundal, who was named in a drugs smuggling case.

The local court on Monday initiated proclamation proceedings against Punjab Police’s dismissed assistant inspector general (AIG) Raj Jit Singh Hundal, who was named in a drugs smuggling case.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The court has issued notices to be pasted outside possible residences, offices or other buildings where Raj Jit is supposed to visit. The court issued warrants against Raj Jit directing him to be present before the court on or before August 17 and the police have been directed to submit a report on or before July 15.

The action was taken after the warrants of arrest issued against Raj Jit Singh remained unexecuted. On May 18, warrants of arrest were received back unexecuted and fresh warrants of arrest were ordered to be issued against Raj Jit Singh for May 31.

On May 31, an application was filed by investigating agency seeking issuance of proclaimed offender (PO) proceedings against Raj Jit Singh, but on the same day counsel for defence HS Dhanoa appeared on behalf the suspended AIG and moved an application under Section 70(2) of the CrPC to cancel/recall/revoke the arrest warrants.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Raj Jit was dismissed in April from service and is facing a vigilance bureau probe into assets allegedly amassed by him by selling narcotics. Hundal is the second Punjab Police Service (PPS) officer to be dismissed from service on drug charges in recent years.

Chief minister Bhagwant Mann dismissed Hundal after acting on three special investigation team reports on the police-drug mafia nexus.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON