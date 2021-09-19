Disputes behind 44% of 55 murders reported in Ludhiana in 2020: NCRB

Despite coronavirus restrictions, the industrial hub reported 55 murders in 2020, most of which were caused due a variety of disputes, the National Crime Records Bureau report has revealed.

One of the most gruesome murders reported in 2020 was that of a courier company employee, whom his colleague had bludgeoned to death with a bamboo stick and iron rod, during a curfew at the company’s office on Gill Road on March 25. The accused and victim had gotten drunk together before the incident and a spat over a petty issue had a fatal resolution. Five more people were killed over petty issues in the district.

Of the 52 murder cases reported in the district, 44% (23) were caused due to disputes, of which 12 were family disputes, three were property disputes and water was the bone of contention in two disputes.

As per the bureau’s report, the district had recorded 56, 53 and 59 murders in 2019, 2018, and 2017, respectively. Illicit relationships were responsible for five murders and the police could not establish the cause behind five murders. Personal gain was responsible for eight murders, while four people were murdered during robberies.

Of the 55 murder victims, 38 were men and 17 were women. Most victims were 30 to 45 years old, while three were above 60 and 13 were aged between 18 and 30 years, of which four were women.