Dist admn breaks deadlock between NHAI and protesting farmers

Farmers protesting on Padiala road, Kharar, lifted their dharna after the National Highway Authority of India (NHAI) agreed to their demands.

The district administration had organised the talks between the protesting farmers/villages and NHAI on Thursday.

Divulging details, deputy commissioner (DC), Aashika Jain said that the farmers and residents have been sitting on dharna for the last two months demanding a slip road, culverts for crossing of draining water, and two bridges in the village.

Sub divisional magistrate (SDM) Kharar Ravinder Singh along with DSP Mullanpur Dharamvir Singh and NHAI officials met the farmers and villagers. During the talks, the farmers/villagers and NHAI reached a consensus that the demands of the former would be met and the work to be resumed accordingly.

SDM and DSP assured the protestors that they would ensure that their issues would be resolved on priority.

The farmers and villagers acceded to the assurance of the administration and lifted the blockade from the road.

