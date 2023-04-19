Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / 2 nabbed with 18-kg opium in Punjab’s SBS Nagar

2 nabbed with 18-kg opium in Punjab’s SBS Nagar

ByHT Correspondent, Sbs Nagar
Apr 19, 2023 01:14 AM IST

Senior superintendent of police (SSP) Bhagirath Singh Meena said a team led by CIA incharge Avtar Singh was patrolling in the area of Sadar Banga police station when the police party intercepted two persons coming from Khamacho village side

The crime investigation agency of the district police arrested two persons with 18-kg opium here on Tuesday.

The crime investigation agency of the SBS Nagar district police arrested two persons with 18-kg opium here on Tuesday.

Senior superintendent of police (SSP) Bhagirath Singh Meena said a team led by CIA incharge Avtar Singh was patrolling in the area of Sadar Banga police station when the police party intercepted two persons coming from Khamacho village side.

The accused have been identified as Buddu and Emil Bodra, both residents of Jharkhand. They were residing in a rented accommodation in Banga.

A case has been registered under various sections of the Narcotics Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
accused area avtar singh case jharkhand team tuesday
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP