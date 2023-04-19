2 nabbed with 18-kg opium in Punjab’s SBS Nagar

The crime investigation agency of the district police arrested two persons with 18-kg opium here on Tuesday. The crime investigation agency of the SBS Nagar district police arrested two persons with 18-kg opium here on Tuesday.

Senior superintendent of police (SSP) Bhagirath Singh Meena said a team led by CIA incharge Avtar Singh was patrolling in the area of Sadar Banga police station when the police party intercepted two persons coming from Khamacho village side.

The accused have been identified as Buddu and Emil Bodra, both residents of Jharkhand. They were residing in a rented accommodation in Banga.

A case has been registered under various sections of the Narcotics Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act.