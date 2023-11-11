Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Diwali gift: Chandigarh mayor announces free parking for two-wheelers from December 1

ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh
Nov 11, 2023 08:08 PM IST

Free parking for two-wheelers will be available at all parking sites falling under the jurisdiction of the Chandigarh municipal corporation, said the mayor

In what he termed a Diwali gift for city residents, Chandigarh mayor Anup Gupta announced free parking for two-wheelers in all parking sites falling under the jurisdiction of the municipal corporation (MC) from December 1.

While sharing the decision, the Chandigarh mayor said the MC General House had recently approved an agenda in this regard. (HT Photo)

While sharing this, Gupta said the MC General House had recently approved an agenda in this regard. Currently, MC charges 7 for parking of two-wheelers and 14 for four-wheelers.

He said the civic body was managing 89 parking sites in Chandigarh and all had equal parking facility for two- and four-wheelers.

Topics
municipal corporation diwali gift chandigarh mayor
