Diwali gift: Chandigarh mayor announces free parking for two-wheelers from December 1

In what he termed a Diwali gift for city residents, Chandigarh mayor Anup Gupta announced free parking for two-wheelers in all parking sites falling under the jurisdiction of the municipal corporation (MC) from December 1.

While sharing the decision, the Chandigarh mayor said the MC General House had recently approved an agenda in this regard. (HT Photo)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

While sharing this, Gupta said the MC General House had recently approved an agenda in this regard. Currently, MC charges ₹7 for parking of two-wheelers and ₹14 for four-wheelers.

He said the civic body was managing 89 parking sites in Chandigarh and all had equal parking facility for two- and four-wheelers.

Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news! Exciting news! Hindustan Times is now on WhatsApp ChannelsSubscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news! Click here!