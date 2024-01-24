Doctor among five booked by Punjab Vigilance Bureau for issuing fake medical report

The Punjab Vigilance Bureau (VB), registered a corruption case against five accused, including a doctor and his assistant, for taking a bribe in lieu of issuing a fake medico-legal report (MLR). An employee of the civil hospital, Ferozepur, has been arrested in the case. Punjab Vigilance Bureau

A VB spokesperson said that five accused have been booked under sections 7, 7-A of the Prevention Of Corruption Act and sections 193, 465, 466, 471, and 120-B of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

“The persons booked include Dr Shashi Bhushan, posted at civil hospital, Ferozepur, and his assistant Ram Prasad alias Chotu, a class-IV employee in the hospital besides three private persons namely Rekha, her father Shammi and mother Asha, all residents of Ferozepur,” the spokesperson said.

The spokesperson further said that the probe started on the complaint of Tarsem who said a false case was registered against him based on a fake MLR issued by the doctor.

“Tarsem had a quarrel with his wife Rekha and his in-laws in which his right hand and left leg were fractured on July 9, 2020. A case in this regard was filed in Ferozepur city police station against his wife Rekha, mother-in-law Asha, father-in-law Sammi, and brother-in-law Sonu,” VB said.

The complainant informed the VB that on February 24, 2021, his wife Rekha and her kin bribed Dr Bhushan, which was collected on his behalf by a class-4 employee Ram Prasad, for issuing a false MLR to register a forged case against him. Prasad acted as a middleman between his wife and the doctor.

The spokesperson further added that based on the false MLR a police case was registered against Tarsem and his father Rafiq.

“During the probe the said MLR was found to be false according to the records obtained from the civil hospital, Ferozepur. The complainant submitted a CD to the VB as evidence against above said his in-laws, Ram Prasad and Dr Bhushan which established Tarsem’s allegations. Based on the investigation by VB range, Ferozepur, a case has been registered against all the accused and employee Ram Prasad has been arrested,’ he said.

The VB is on the hunt to arrest the remaining accused. Further investigation into this case was under progress, he said.