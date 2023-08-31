Ludhiana: Doc rams car into divider after cardiac arrest, dies

A doctor lost his life while his friend suffered injuries after the car that they were travelling in rammed into a divider near Neelon Canal bridge in Samrala on Thursday afternoon. The doctor had suffered a cardiac arrest while driving, which resulted in him losing control over the vehicle.

The doctor had suffered a cardiac arrest while driving, which resulted in him losing control over the vehicle.

The deceased and his friend, who is a worker of the Congress party, were returning home from Chandigarh after attending an event being held to mark the death anniversary of former Punjab chief minister (CM) Beant Singh.

The two have been identified as Dr Surinder Singh Dhillon, 37, and Ravinder Singh Juggi Brar, 63.

While Dhillon died on the spot, Brar was rushed to the civil hospital, Samrala, after the accident. Sensing the serious nature of his injuries, he was referred to the Dayanand Medical College and Hospital (DMCH), where his condition has been stated as serious.

Senior Congress leader Rajiv Raja said party workers from Ludhiana had gone to Chandigarh to attend the event to mark the death anniversary of former CM Beant Singh. He revealed that Dhillon and Brar, also a senior party worker, left for Ludhiana in their Toyota Fortuner after the event.

Raja added that Brar had shared a working relationship with the former CM Beant Singh.

Sharing further details, police officials said when the duo reached the Neelon Canal bridge, Dhillon suffered a cardiac arrest and lost control of the cae, which crashed into a road divider before turning over.

Sub-Inspector Bhinder Singh, station house officer at Samrala, said police have initiated inquest proceedings under section 174 of Code of Criminal Procedure.

