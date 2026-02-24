Doctor held in bribery case challenges arrest; court orders preservation of CCTV footage

A special CBI court in Panchkula has directed the preservation of CCTV footage from two locations after Dr Navneet Kumar, arrested in a ₹2.5 lakh bribery case, challenged the circumstances of his arrest. A special CBI court in Panchkula has directed the preservation of CCTV footage from two locations after Dr Navneet Kumar, arrested in a ₹2.5 lakh bribery case, challenged the circumstances of his arrest. (Getty Images/iStockphoto/ Representational image)

Dr Kumar, who was arrested by the anti-corruption branch of the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) in the first week of February, moved an application before the special judge, CBI, Panchkula, seeking preservation of CCTV footage from Murthal Haveli and NFL Guest House.

While allowing the application, the court directed the manager of Murthal Haveli, Murthal, to preserve CCTV footage of the fast food lawn area and front parking area from 4.30 pm to 5.30 pm on February 6. Similarly, the in-charge of NFL Guest House, Panipat, was asked to preserve CCTV footage of the main entrance and reception area from 6 pm on February 6 till 5 am on February 7.

The court further directed both authorities to produce the preserved footage as and when required during the proceedings. Copies of the order have also been sent to the SHO of PS Murthal and the SHO of PS Industrial Area, Sector-29, Panipat, for compliance.

In his plea, Dr Kumar stated that according to the CBI, he was arrested at 8.25 pm on February 6 at NFL Guest House, Panipat. However, he claimed that he was actually apprehended earlier, between 4.30 pm and 5.30 pm at Murthal Haveli, Murthal, and argued that the CCTV footage is crucial for a fair adjudication of the case.

The CBI’s public prosecutor opposed the application, contending that no useful purpose would be served by preserving the footage. However, after hearing both sides, the court allowed the plea in the interest of justice.

According to the CBI, Dr Kumar was allegedly caught while accepting a bribe of ₹2.5 lakh from a private hospital owner in exchange for referring patients to his hospital. At the time of his arrest, he was posted as a medical officer at a polyclinic under the Ex-Servicemen Contributory Health Scheme in Sewah, Panipat.