Police on Thursday booked a person in Doda district for spreading hateful comments on social media for hurting the religious sentiments. Doda: Juvenile apprehended for spreading hateful comments on social media

While giving details, the police said that a complaint was received against a juvenile for circulating hateful comments on social media which hurt the religious sentiments and there was apprehension of a flare up, which in turn could have caused serious law and order situation in the area.

An FIR No. 290/2024 under sections 299/352 BNS, 67 IT Act was instantly registered against the juvenile at Doda police station, the police said. Acting instantly Doda Police swung into action and apprehended the accused and banned his account.

He was produced before principal magistrate juvenile justice board Doda wherefrom he was sent to an observatory home in Jammu for 15 days.

Further investigation in the instant case is on.