Does SGPC have copyright on Gurus’ events: Punjab CM Mann

ByHTC, Chandigarh
Published on: Jul 23, 2025 09:34 am IST

In a statement, SGPC president Harjinder Singh Dhami said the SGPC has already planned a series of events related to the anniversary a year in advance, beginning in April 2025, from Gurdwara Guru Ke Mahal, Amritsar

Chief minister Bhagwant Mann on Tuesday challenged the SGPC’s authority and wondered whether it had a “copyright” over observing such events as the upcoming 350th martyrdom day of Guru Teg Bahadur. The remark came on a day when SGPC president Harjinder Singh Dhami again asserted that the gurdwara body alone is responsible for holding the event, and not the state government.

Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann during a visit to the Golden Temple on Tuesday. (PTI)
“When Dhami campaigned in Ludhiana and Jalandhar bypolls in favour of Shiromani Akali Dal, is it not interference in political matters? Does Guru Sahib belong to them only? Many NGOs and religious organisations will also observe it. Everybody has a right to observe the martyrdom anniversary in their own way … Do they (SGPC) have a copyright over it?” Mann asked, while talking to media. The CM also finalised a series of events to commemorate the ninth Sikh Guru’s martyrdom, to be held from November 19 to November 25.

Earlier, Dhami objected to the state’s plan to hold independent official functions, claiming it would overlap with the SGPC’s year-long commemorative programmes.

