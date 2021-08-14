Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Dogs found devouring female foetus in Ludhiana’s Giaspura
chandigarh news

Dogs found devouring female foetus in Ludhiana’s Giaspura

A passer-by saw stray dogs feasting on some flesh and was aghast to find it was a human foetus, say police
By HT Correspondent, Ludhiana
PUBLISHED ON AUG 14, 2021 11:19 PM IST
Police said the foetus could have been aborted by an unmarried woman to avoid social harassment or it could also be a case of female foeticide. (HT Photo/for representation only)

Locals were left shocked after a pack of dogs was found eating a female human foetus in a garbage dump near the Giaspura flats.

Investigation officer ASI Ranjit Singh said the foetus was decomposing and mutilated. From its state, police surmised it could have been dumped two to three days ago.

A passer-by saw stray dogs feasting on some flesh and was aghast to find it was a human foetus. He raised the alarm, drove the dogs away and called the police.

The ASI said the foetus could have been aborted by an unmarried woman to avoid social harassment or it could also be a case of female foeticide.

The Daba police have lodged an FIR under Section 318 (concealment of birth by secret disposal of dead body) of the Indian Penal Code against unknown persons in this context. The foetus was taken to civil hospital for post-mortem examination.

